Why you need to head to this swimming hole

MT WALSH: Elisha Taderera submitted this photo of his trip to Utopia rock pools with friends. Contributed

IF YOU haven't yet made the trip to Utopia Falls, now is a great time with recent rainfall transforming the area into a nature lover's playground.

The secluded spot, situated at Mt Walsh National Park near Biggenden, was recently featured on the Queensland National Parks Facebook page.

"...the creek cascades through a series of rock pools that have potholed into the granite by years of water erosion,” the post said.

"After a moderate level 3km walk, this spot is definitely a great reward for your effort.”

Elisha Taderera visited Utopia Falls, also known as Utopia Rock Pools, and said the trip was an amazing experience.

"We hiked up Mt Walsh to where the rock pools were and we had some food and cooled down in the refreshing world rock pools after the 3km hike up the mountain path,” he said.

"I love that Utopia Falls is open to the public and I think it's a great spot to visit with mates and/or family for a day trip out.

"Overall we had a great time, I highly recommend anyone who likes the outdoors and exploring to take the trip out there and visit Utopia Falls.”

Elisha Taderera and friends swimming at the rock pools at Utopia Falls. Photo Contributed Contributed

To get to the falls you have to take about an hour and a half road trip to Biggenden.

From Biggenden travel 22km along Maryborough-Biggenden Rd then turn right onto Innooroolabar Rd.

Travel about 2.5kms and turn right again onto the unsealed Utopia Rd.

Continue along for about 8kms until you come across the car park- then a hike begins to get to the amazing rock pools.

To find out more information, head to http://bit.ly/2mrObVt