Why you might see planes flying in unusual patterns

IF YOU notice a plane flying in an unusual pattern near an airport next week, don't be alarmed.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is carrying out special flight path safety checks in the Bundaberg region to ensure instrument procedure flight paths at aerodromes continue to operate safely.

Bundaberg Airport will be checked as well as nearby Gayndah, Gladstone and Hervey Bay airports from this Sunday to the following Sunday, August 13.

A twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft will carry out the checks in an area up to 35km from the aerodromes, flying as low as several hundred feet.

Residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist.

Obstacles can include towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.

CASA requires these checks to be carried out every three years.

If poor weather or other factors prevent the checks going ahead, a CASA spokesperson said it would be done as soon as possible.