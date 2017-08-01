26°
News

Why you might see planes flying in unusual patterns

1st Aug 2017 7:29 PM
The Bundaberg Airport.
The Bundaberg Airport.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU notice a plane flying in an unusual pattern near an airport next week, don't be alarmed.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is carrying out special flight path safety checks in the Bundaberg region to ensure instrument procedure flight paths at aerodromes continue to operate safely.

Bundaberg Airport will be checked as well as nearby Gayndah, Gladstone and Hervey Bay airports from this Sunday to the following Sunday, August 13.

A twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft will carry out the checks in an area up to 35km from the aerodromes, flying as low as several hundred feet.

Residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist.

Obstacles can include towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.

CASA requires these checks to be carried out every three years.

If poor weather or other factors prevent the checks going ahead, a CASA spokesperson said it would be done as soon as possible.

Bundaberg News Mail
Phoar! Bundy man lifts nine times his own body weight

Phoar! Bundy man lifts nine times his own body weight

A BUNDY carpetlayer has smashed a powerlifting world record just two and a half years into his career.

Drink driver has too much cider, not enough noodle

NOODLE: John Pritchard said he drank two jugs of cider the night before and only ate instant noodles before crashing on Saturday, July 22.

Man running late to work crashes at 110kmh

Two cars collide on Enterprise St

Crash on Enterprise St Bundaberg.

Bundaberg police are investigating the crash

Gollshewsky: My dream has come true

DISCUS THROWING: Taryn Gollshewsky training at the Bundaberg Athletic Club. Photo contributed Paul Donaldson.

Aussie is off to London

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Car auction fun helps raise funds

Brett Taylor wants to see you at the Car Auction for Cancer.

Auction for cancer will be held this Saturday

Maddison as brave as ever as family thanks community

Fundraiser for Bundy girl with brain tumour

Workshop to offers new insight into autism

LEARN MORE: Information on accessing NDIS funding for early intervention programs will be provided at the workshops.

Free event for families, carers, educators, health providers

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

ONLY 3 YEARS YOUNG! GRAB IT NOW!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Above...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

NEW PRICE - GREAT VALUE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in ready to move in condition. If...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,250,000

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter