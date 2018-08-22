Menu
WHAT NOW: A 60-year-old Buderim woman is at a loss of what to do after her car was completely destroyed in a fire.
'Why would you do it?': Car 'disintegrated' in huge blaze

Sarah Barnham
22nd Aug 2018 6:11 AM
THE stench of scorched metal and burning rubber is still thick in the air at a Coast woman's home after her car went up in flames at the weekend.

Annette Whybrow had just come back from Brisbane after caring for her sick mother in hospital when her head finally hit the pillow late Saturday night.

About 2.30am on Sunday she heard a deafening banging and saw a "huge bright light" explode at the front of her Buderim home.

"I thought someone had kicked the door in," Ms Whybrow said.

"I jumped out of bed and looked out on the driveway and saw the flames, so I called the fire brigade."

 

The 60-year-old's Mazda 3, gifted to her by her son, was completely engulfed in flames.

Ms Whybrow watched as her wheelie bin melted away to green liquid on her driveway on Lakeshore Ave.

It was an emotional scene for the pensioner who also cares full-time for four grandchildren and completely relies on the car to look after them.

"The car was not insured, I use it to drive them around to school, appointments, wherever they need.

"I have no idea what I will do."

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

It's believed the fire started in the wheelie bin and spread to Ms Whybrow's car.

"To the people that lit the fire...why would you do it?" she asked. "What kind of person or people would even do that? It could have spread onto the grass and to my house.

"Thank God the children weren't home.

"It's a senseless act with no regard as to how it could change someone's life in such a short period of time."

The burnt wreckage remains in Ms Whybrow's driveway, as she can't afford to have it towed.

Family member Lisa Renwick said she hoped the community could pull together some sort of donation.

"The car is completely disintegrated, it's really awful," she said.

"She is struggling but is so humble and would never be the one to ask for help."

If you can donate, contact the Daily via sarah.barnham@scnews.com.au.

