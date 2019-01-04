Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

I DON'T know Matty Sharp from Bundaberg. I'm not sure I want to.

Mr Sharp posted a controversial comment on a Facebook page called Bundaberg Forum UNCENSORED earlier this week.

His post attacked single mums on welfare and their motives for going out to celebrate the new year. It was offensive.

The post generated more than 60 comments and 50 reactions.

The group, which has more than 11,000 members, has some very simple rules. Don't bring kids into the conversation/argument, you must be over 18 years old, you can't block any of the administrators or moderators, don't act like a peanut, etc.

Rule 6 focuses on "being a snitch”. "If you don't like a post...scroll on!!!” the rule says.

"If you report a post, be prepared for your very own tagged post asking why you reported it!!”

At the NewsMail we have a Facebook page where we try to engage with the community. We highlight reports we have done that we think people are interested in and also, from time to time, start conversations.

It's the comments in this space that give me more sleepless nights than anything. We do our best to police these, but the reality is the online world is 24-7.

I'm not sure why people make nasty comments online and what it is they hope to achieve. Would they say the same thing to the faces of those they attack? Maybe.

But in this space of extreme opinions, people are being less considerate of others and there are risks to this, both for individuals and the community.

What may appear little more than harmless commentary can easily turn into a problem.

We should control social media, rather than allowing it to control us.