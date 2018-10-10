Menu
TOP EFFORT: Graham Sewell from the Torquay Progress Association hands over a $1000 cheque to Councillor Rolf Light, on behalf of Drought Angels.
One woman paid $50 for a sausage

9th Oct 2018 3:30 PM
MEMBERS of Older Men Unlimited couldn't believe it when one kind lady handed over a $50 note for just one sausage at the Torquay Beachside Markets drought fundraiser last month.

Torquay Progress Association member Karen Chatfield said this kind of generosity, coupled with donations from Torquay businesses, stallholders and local community groups, was the only reason they were able to donate $1978.20 to the Drought Angels charity.

"The Progress Association donated the first $1000 from market fees and general funds and then we had a day with a sausage sizzle," Ms Chatfield said.

"The bread was donated by the Torquay IGA, the sausages from the Torquay butcher and raffles prize were from Torquay businesses.

"The whole 100 per cent of everything we made was donated to the farmers."

Between selling chicken parmigianas, and doing fundraising drives and market fundraisers like this over the past six months on the Fraser Coast, at least $20,000 will go back to needy farmers in rural Queensland and New South Wales.

Scotty's Mad About Meats raised about $11,500 through their Buy A Bale initiative in August, while the Maryborough RSL raised about $4000.

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum will also donate all proceeds from their annual Carols in the Village on Saturday, December 1.

