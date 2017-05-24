Why women can make amazing tradies

"THERE'S a whole world out there we want to open up to these girls and say hey, this is all here in Bundy.”

Forty students from Bundaberg, Gin Gin, Isis, North, Rosedale and Kepnock State High Schools dived into workshops yesterday in boilermaking, electronics, motor mechanics and carpentry for the Girls Trades Day at TAFE Queensland East Coast Bundaberg Campus.

Organiser Fiona Zimmerlie-Clarke said it was about expanding the horizon for girls "who think they're going to end up in a retail job because they don't have any other options, and they don't want to be a hairdresser or a beautician”.

"They walk away with a whole different attitude,” Ms Zimmerlie-Clarke said.

"Suddenly (an apprenticeship) is attainable for them.”

And there is no doubt they can do just as good a job as the boys - "usually better”.

"We hear about how their attention to detail is a lot better... especially in electrical and those sort of trades where girls are really careful with what they do, they are favoured that way.”

The event is in its second year.

They heard from local women finding success in industries dominated by blokes, from sugar cane to cabinetmaking.

Metal fabrication teacher Craig Smith said he had taught between two and three hundred apprentices in his 10 years of teaching and had only one female boilermaker - making apprentice fitter and turner Caitlyn Fleming something of a trailblazer.

She was inspired at last year's Girls in Trades day.

"It opened my eyes up to what is out there and what you can do,” Ms Fleming said.

"There were two girl apprentices who were a boilermaker and fitter and turner and they were a pretty small build like me, and it made me realise I can do it, if I put my mind to it.”

Her career choice was a family tradition, she said.

"All my cousins have apprenticeships... and they're big role models in my life.”

Those "role model” cousins are boys - but Ms Fleming said she always felt she fitted in and had never been treated differently.

"It was a bit daunting,” she said of coming in as one of the few women in her profession, "but if you try your hardest and show you can do it, it will work out”.

Five months in, she relishes her job with Bundaberg Regional Council, cutting, welding and fixing vital infrastructure like water and sewerage pumps.

"It's hands-on learning,” she said.

"You're always thinking about what you have to do to get to the next step.”

She rubbished the idea that girls weren't as capable.

"There's technology today that helps with things, and if you can't lift something, you just try harder to help in other ways.”

Ms Fleming plans to inspire future generations by becoming a manual arts teacher - after finishing her apprenticeship and spending "a few years in the mines”.