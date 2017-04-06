27°
News

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

Benedict Brook | 5th Apr 2017 7:35 AM Updated: 6th Apr 2017 8:25 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than three decades after the first Sizzler restaurant opened in Australia two of the remaining few outlets will close this weekend.

The once-iconic buffet joint will shut its Brookside restaurant in Brisbane and another in Sydney's Kogarah this weekend, leaving just one left in NSW.

The company behind Sizzler insists it is not exiting Australia - or running down its premises in readiness for closure - but has admitted it is no longer investing in the group. At least not here, anyway.

Sizzler is going gangbusters in Asia, where diners apparently can't get enough of the Australian-owned, all-American chain.
 

Sizzler&#39;s Bundaberg restaurant shut down after 25 years.
Sizzler's Bundaberg restaurant shut down after 25 years. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER5

What's undeniable is that if you're a fan of warm buffets, cold salad bars - and the 1990s in general - in Australia, there are fewer and fewer places to enjoy them here.

Sizzler restaurants in Carindale, Toowong and Bundaberg have all closed their doors in recent months, and by next week there will be just 16 Sizzlers left - 11 of those in the chain's Queensland heartland and just one in NSW, in Campbelltown.

Chase Watson, a retail worker from Mortdale in Sydney's south, recently dined at the soon-to-close Kogarah Sizzler. But he's not mourning its closure.

"The first time I went to Sizzler, I absolutely loved it," he tells news.com.au.

"The second time, the service got a bit slack and the third - and last time - it was just terrible.

"The pumpkin soup didn't taste like pumpkins, the Solo drink was watery and tasted nowhere near like Solo and I had the spaghetti bolognaise and there was hair in it.

"I didn't eat anything from there that day."

To the many similar complaints on social media, Sizzler has stated that it is "disappointed" that the service wasn't up to "our usual standard".

 

NOT EXCITING ENOUGH

University of Melbourne trends expert Dr Lauren Rosewarne said Australians had become "almost religious" about where they eat but the reason Sizzler had fallen out of favour was simple.

"We've become passionate - if not even evangelical - about provenance of ingredients and the cult-like status of celebrity culinary figures. Places like Sizzler have a diminishing role in such a landscape."

We wanted more excitement with our dinner, she said, and craved new initiatives like pop up restaurants and food trucks.

Sizzler on the Sunshine Coast is one of 11 left in Queensland.
Sizzler on the Sunshine Coast is one of 11 left in Queensland. Contributed

Francis Loughran, Managing Director of food consultancy firm Future Food, said Sizzler was a brand of its time and stuck in the past.

"Sizzler created friendly family restaurants that represented value for money, great service and easy parking.
"But the market changed and the customers who visit Sizzler is shrinking."

Mr Loughran said the family dining market was now far more competitive, with options unheard of in Sizzler's heyday. Gourmet burgers, spicy Vietnamese, posh schnitzels, healthy choices, pub food and even supermarket grab-and-go meals were all tempting people away.

Sizzler had become boring, he said, with customers suffering from never changing 'menu fatigue'.

One-time customer Mr Watson agreed. "It was looking cold, there wasn't much change about it and the food was always the same. I think buffet places are past their sell-by-date. Nowadays, I prefer Italian and Chinese restaurants."

A series of well publicised food safety scares have also hurt.
 

THE ROLE OF KFC
But perhaps the main reason Sizzler Australia is not looking so hot is because the chain's owner, Brisbane-based Collins Foods, has bigger fish - or rather chicken - to fry.

Collins' is one of KFC's key Australian franchises, owning hundreds of outlets. The firm's most recent half-year results show its KFC stores booking revenue of $250 million, with earnings up to $34 million. It's profit margin was a healthy 17 per cent.

In contrast, revenue at Sizzler was down 11 per cent on the previous half with earnings of just $2.7 million. Profit margins were far slimmer than KFC, at just 8.6 per cent. In 2015, the company wrote down the value of Sizzler by $37.5 million.

In its November investor presentation, Collins Foods was keen to point out that earnings were up at the chain and Australian sales were "better than expected".
 

Paul Braven

Collins Foods told news.com.au while it had closed a "small number" of stores this year as leases ran out, "each closure was based on an independent assessment of that restaurant's performance and the ongoing suitability of the location."

Sizzler is owned by the same company that runs hundreds of KFC fast food outlets. KFC makes far more money than Sizzler.

"Collins Foods Limited remains committed to the Sizzler brand and has no plans to close the Sizzler chain," the company said. It was "actively supporting" the remaining stores and staff "who work hard to provide a fabulous and unique experience".

The company said "operational activity" - such as store maintenance - would continue. Yet, in November, the company reiterated that "no further growth capital has been invested," in Australian Sizzler stores.

While it talked up its new KFC stores in both Australia and Germany, Sizzler Australia didn't even warrant a mention as one of the firm's priorities.


SIZZLER SHANGHAI

This will sadden Vasudha Chandra, who has remained loyal to the brand.

"I've been going to Sizzler for more than 20 years and have many great memories of meals there with family and friends.

It was casual dining that was easy, filling and good value," she told news.com.au.

"I especially enjoyed the trademark cheesy bread. I don't know what went wrong, but I'm devastated that the decision was made to close more Sizzler restaurants rather than fix the problems."

If Ms Chandra does want to continue to enjoy Sizzler she may need to head to Shanghai rather than Sydney. It's Asia where Sizzler's focus is now.

Revenue at its stores in Thailand and China is up 15 per cent, Collins Foods says, as diners lap up the Australian-owned, all-American eating experience.

But closer to home, can Sizzler be saved? Future Food's Mr Loughran has his doubts.

"Sizzler was established in the family market many years ago and it became part of the suburbs and shopping centres with long leases. But the world around them in eating and dining has changed dramatically," he said.

"To survive, they would have to consider the brand value of Sizzler and in my opinion Sizzler no longer reflects what the customer wants in a modern family restaurant today."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business sizzler

Have you seen these items?

Have you seen these items?

POLICE are reminding residents and holiday-makers to keep their possessions locked away after mountain bikes and surfboards were allegedly stolen from Bargara.

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

By next month, there will be just 16 Sizzlers left in Australia.

Award-winning country artist heads to Bundy

Karin Page will be playing at the CWA Hall this weekend.

Karin Page hits the stage

Festivals need our support to thrive

MAIN STAGE: Al Davies performs at the Lighthouse Festival.

Support your local events

Local Partners

Hunt on for 40 Egg-stra blood donors this Easter

AN EXTRA 40 people are needed to donate blood in Bundaberg this Easter to boost blood supplies for patients in need.

Clare loves Bundy

ON BOARD: Newest staff member at Attune Hearing, Clare O'Rourke.

Bundaberg

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

PHOTOS: Bundaberg Festival of Dance turns 40

LOCAL GIRLS: Chloe ONeill and Paige ODea waiting for their performance at the Bundaberg festival of Dance at the Moncrief Theatre.

"It's awesome, everyone feeds off each other; the kids get along”

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Award-winning country artist heads to Bundy

IF YOU love your country, blues and roots you are going to want to head to the CWA Hall this weekend.

Festivals need our support to thrive

MAIN STAGE: Al Davies performs at the Lighthouse Festival.

Support your local events

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED ON 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minutes drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!