Why we need to get smart, Bundaberg

GOOD THINKING, 99: The report says that while Bundaberg's industries are strong, people need better skills to weather the deluge of artificial intelligence around the corner.

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has welcomed Bundaberg's inclusion on a new index that measures how our workforce will adapt to the technological revolution - and defended our spot on the bottom rung.

University of Canberra researchers created the Knowledge City Index, ranking 25 Australian cities according to factors like tertiary qualifications, internet connection, high income earners and migrant and local workers in "knowledge intensive” industries, based on 2011 Census data.

Bundaberg was the second smallest city included. It ranked relatively well in terms of high income earners, and showed potential when it came to "smart work”, or the number of non-commuting workers.

But we have a number of areas where "improvements are needed”.

Only 12.8% attended a tertiary or technical institution and the report says we need to "grow our knowledge capital” - that while our industries are strong, people need better skills to weather the deluge of artificial intelligence around the corner.

While Sydney and Melbourne top the list and Canberra is "punching above its weight” in third, Bundaberg was running its own race, the mayor said.

"Council thinking does not need to be informed by reports of this nature which so clearly demonstrate that capital cities garner the lion's share of funding and resources while regional cities like Bundaberg battle for basic infrastructure,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This council is not waiting for anyone to show us the way. We are engaged in entrepreneurial activities that will grow the Bundaberg Region now and well into the future.

"We have an established entrepreneurial hub and people with the business acumen to grow the opportunities that are emerging in this region.

"You only need look at business like Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, which has developed a product that is now engaging with an international market simply through great business practices and entrepreneurial thinking.”

He described Bundaberg as "a university city with a solid partnership with the local CQUniversity Campus”.

"Across the region our schools are growing their knowledge through engagement with other cultures, principally in China and Japan via student exchange programs.”

Report co-author Professor Michael Walsh said the team hoped to do an update later this year with the results of the 2016 Census.

