Why we have too many car parks in the CBD

LESS could mean more for Bundaberg CBD businesses.

Despite the community claiming there are not enough car parks in the CBD, an investigation done by urban designers short-listed for design of the CBD revitalisation project has revealed Bundaberg has more car parks than adequate for local shoppers - perhaps too many.

Chair of the CBD Community Reference Group Cr Helen Blackburn said during the consultancy presentation, one designer with significant international experience claimed that when assessed on a global scale the parking available in the Bundaberg CBD was situated at the high end of the scale.

"The consultant also provided comments relating to the distances walked by a typical shopper,” Cr Blackburn said.

"About 40% of off-street public car parks in the Bundaberg CBD are unoccupied during peak periods.

"There are 1407 marked car parks in easy reach of the CBD while the Bourbong St area between Maryborough and Tantitha St has 383 of these dedicated car parking spaces.”

Not only did the consultants find more than enough car parks, but they also highlighted the possible impact on trade.

"Successful design trends prove that encouraging people to walk certainly offers more chance for increased trade,” Cr Blackburn said.

"At a major Brisbane shopping centre the average shopper can walk more than 4km to undertake their shopping needs.

"Bundaberg residents have always enjoyed an opportunity to park within easy reach of their desired shopping destination. As our community grows competition for those central parking spaces will increase.”

Cr Blackburn said the overall future make up and design of the CBD parking will be considered in the detail design.

"The successful design consultants will have a brief to provide a vision that supports the economic, cultural and physical expansion of the Bundaberg CBD over the next 20 years,” she said.

"Council has identified $8 million in the just announced budget towards the expected CBD Revitalisation cost of $16 million.”

A timeline for the rollout of the revitalisation project is available at http://bit.ly/2qtJwCl.