Why Uber is offering Bundy locals a $20 gift
UBER has upped the ante in Bundaberg and if locals take advantage of their latest offer, they could see a trip from the city's CBD to Bargara be reduced to just $4.50.
A trip from the city to the university would be free, with the usual cost of $13.77 well and truly covered.
The ride-share giant, which launched in Bundaberg late last year, works by teeing up everyday drivers with customers willing to pay for lifts.
Bookings are made through a mobile phone app with fares fluctuating based on demand and distance. At the end of rides, passengers and drivers can give reviews.
The company recently letterbox-dropped $20 discount cards around Bundaberg which are valid until May 31 in a move to encourage more people to try their service.
Uber was contacted for comment but a response was no received by deadline.