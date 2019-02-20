Why Uber is offering Bundy locals a $20 gift

VOUCHER: Uber has upped the ante in its mission to convert locals to its services.

UBER has upped the ante in Bundaberg and if locals take advantage of their latest offer, they could see a trip from the city's CBD to Bargara be reduced to just $4.50.

A trip from the city to the university would be free, with the usual cost of $13.77 well and truly covered.

The ride-share giant, which launched in Bundaberg late last year, works by teeing up everyday drivers with customers willing to pay for lifts.

Bookings are made through a mobile phone app with fares fluctuating based on demand and distance. At the end of rides, passengers and drivers can give reviews.

The company recently letterbox-dropped $20 discount cards around Bundaberg which are valid until May 31 in a move to encourage more people to try their service.

Uber was contacted for comment but a response was no received by deadline.