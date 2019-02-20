Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOUCHER: Uber has upped the ante in its mission to convert locals to its services.
VOUCHER: Uber has upped the ante in its mission to convert locals to its services. Crystal Jones
Business

Why Uber is offering Bundy locals a $20 gift

Crystal Jones
by
20th Feb 2019 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UBER has upped the ante in Bundaberg and if locals take advantage of their latest offer, they could see a trip from the city's CBD to Bargara be reduced to just $4.50.

A trip from the city to the university would be free, with the usual cost of $13.77 well and truly covered.

The ride-share giant, which launched in Bundaberg late last year, works by teeing up everyday drivers with customers willing to pay for lifts.

Bookings are made through a mobile phone app with fares fluctuating based on demand and distance. At the end of rides, passengers and drivers can give reviews.

The company recently letterbox-dropped $20 discount cards around Bundaberg which are valid until May 31 in a move to encourage more people to try their service.

Uber was contacted for comment but a response was no received by deadline.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Report reveals standards of hospital care

    premium_icon Report reveals standards of hospital care

    Health THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's most recent Quality of Care Report has shed a light on health in our region and the vital signs are looking good.

    Mayor and councillors' pay set to rise

    premium_icon Mayor and councillors' pay set to rise

    Politics Govt body recommends an above-inflation increase

    LNP asks: 'Where are all the port jobs?'

    premium_icon LNP asks: 'Where are all the port jobs?'

    News Economic hotspot sinks for Bundaberg workers.

    Wild brawl: Expert explains how to avoid conflict

    premium_icon Wild brawl: Expert explains how to avoid conflict

    News Headspace expert talks bullying and conflict avoidance