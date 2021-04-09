Why this weekend a good time to hit region’s beaches 

There was heaps of beach volleyball action on day one of the Apex Club of Bundaberg Inc Wind Slasher Kite Surfing Festival on Elliott Heads beach.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are updated COVID-19 restrictions.

If you are at the beach please maintain the social and physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER: Well it was certainly an interesting Easter long weekend in terms of the weather, so I hope you all managed to stay dry and find some beach time as well - plus a few waves.

The good news though since then has been the improvement in the weather over the past couple of days, so if you have been lucky enough to be on school holidays you would have been laughing.

But don't despair because for those that are not, today and across the coming weekend are also looking pretty good as well.

In fact the weather is looking sensational over the coming days for hours of fun at your favourite local beach with sunny skies, warm temperatures, light winds and mostly calm ocean conditions predicted from today until Sunday.

Friday's winds will be from the S/SW to W/SW this morning at only around five knots before they swing from the N/NW through the afternoon and creep up slightly to around 10 knots in strength.

Thursday will then bring variable winds (W/NW to W/SW to N/NW to N/NE) at around 10 knots throughout the day and then Sunday should deliver us S/SW winds around 10 knots for the majority of the day before the winds shift from the E/NE by late afternoon and just get a little stronger (10 to 15 knots).

SWIMMING: Swimming conditions have been absolutely sublime across our local beaches for the past few days and the forecast for today and the weekend suggest that these ideal swimming conditions will remain through until Sunday, which is great news for local beachgoers and tourists.

High tides are due in the early mornings, so this will certainly be the best time for a swim while there is plenty of water on all the beaches.

While the late afternoons should also be OK for those that like their sleep-ins too.

But really looking at the forecast, any time of the day will be good for a swim.

All beaches will provide great swimming conditions through the mornings over the coming days, but by the afternoons beaches such as Kelly's Beach and Elliott Heads may be slightly better as those winds start to creep more from the N/NW to N/NE.

Please check with the lifeguard or lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags and only during patrol times - remember if we can't see you we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS: Saturday and Sunday - 9am to 5pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water, plus a rove lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region.

Weekdays (Friday and next week) - 9am to 5pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water, plus a rove lifeguard in the Bundaberg region.

SURFING: Well after a run of super fun waves across the Easter long weekend and even into Tuesday this week, the ocean has once again returned to being mostly flat and calm with only small to tiny but clean waves about for the past two days.

Unfortunately too for the boardriders, these conditions look set to stay with us right through until Sunday, with a gusty S/SE wind change forecast to arrive on Monday that may then provide some bigger waves - fingers crossed.

For the weekend though it does not look promising with just some very small, clean mal waves likely across local beaches.

But you know the drill - keep an eye on conditions as things can change quickly … good luck.

For the SUP and ocean ski and kayak paddlers, Friday and this weekend will continue to provide you with more of what we have seen over the past 24 to 48 hours - calm and gentle paddling conditions and particularly so through the mornings.

The light winds are not likely to provide any decent downwind paddling conditions (not until Monday anyway) so enjoy some leisure time while these great conditions last.

EVENTS: Nil.

