Why this volunteer can't get enough of Bundy golf course

HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Golf Club member Kaye Tischler volunteers her spare time at the club by cleaning up sticks and branches from the course and even reinvigorated the garden bed.

HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Golf Club member Kaye Tischler volunteers her spare time at the club by cleaning up sticks and branches from the course and even reinvigorated the garden bed. TAHLIA STEHBENS

WHEN you visit the Bundaberg Golf Club you will notice the immaculate condition of the sporting grounds, but have you ever wondered who's working behind the scenes to keep the facility so well kept?

Kaye Tischler has been a member and volunteer of the golf club for 12 years and likes to keep herself busy by tidying up the course.

"I just enjoy being active, you get old quick enough so I try and be fit,” Mrs Tischler said.

"Seeing a difference is what keeps me coming back.”

Mrs Tischler can be found at the club a few days a week, driving herself around the course with the radio playing as she goes about her business.

"When I work with other people I tend to want to outwork them,” she joked.

"I just enjoy getting out and seeing the course look a bit better.”

Mrs Tischler said some days she would work for 10 hours in preparation for a tournament, but usually six or seven hours was enough for her.

"The greenkeepers here do a really good job and so do the other volunteers that get on the mowers.

"On Melbourne Cup day last year this course was annihilated with the big storm.

"The greenkeeper didn't think the course would be open for a couple of weeks and that was on the Tuesday, and they were playing golf on the Saturday.

"All the volunteers came in with their own equipment and helped clear the course.”

Mrs Tischler also has a proven green thumb with a thriving garden the product of her need to keep busy.

"There was a bunch of rocks and I just started planting cactus and other things,” she said.

"I did it myself because I didn't want it to be a failure and have it cost anybody anything, but I just got cuttings from bits and pieces and it all came together.

"Joy and Damien Faithful are a couple that do a lot around here with the gardens, they do some marvellous things.”

David Cartwright is a fellow member and volunteer at the golf course and says Mrs Tischler is passionate about the appearance of the course.

"We wish we could have more members like Kaye because without people like here the course would never have the presentation it does,” Mr Cartwright said.