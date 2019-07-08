Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN AND GOLD: Betty Lowis's idea for an alternative flag.
GREEN AND GOLD: Betty Lowis's idea for an alternative flag. Contributed
News

Why this should be our new flag: Bundy woman's bold design

Crystal Jones
by
8th Jul 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWSMAIL columnist, writer and artist Betty Lowis wants to start a discussion about changing the Australian flag.

Mrs Lowis, who pens Betty's View every Monday, said she was tired of controversy around the Aussie flag and the national anthem.

"I love our flag, probably because I grew up with it, but it has to be changed to pacify those Australians who do not approve of it," she said.

"I have an idea for a flag that should make everyone happy.

 

Betty Lowis.
Betty Lowis. Contributed

"Ditch the red, white and blue. Our flag is also confused with New Zealand at international events."

Mrs Lowis hand-crafted an example of the flag she'd like to see become our national symbol.

Its colours are green and gold, with the southern cross stars taking pride of place and the coat of arms in the top left corner.

Reader poll

Would you like to see this flag become our new national symbol?

View Results

"I like the Olympic green and gold," Mrs Lowis said.

"Our athletes are known world-wide for these colours. Our logo is a green triangle with a gold kangaroo.

"I would like to see the our Australian coat of arms in the top corner where the Union Jack is on our present flag."

Mrs Lowis would like other locals to share designs and ideas for alternative flag options.

If you've got an opinion on the topic, email editorial@news-mail.com.au or write to us at PO Box 3006, Bundaberg, Qld 4670.

australian flag
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bargara hotel fire ruled not suspicious

    premium_icon Bargara hotel fire ruled not suspicious

    News INITIAL investigations have identified where the fire that ripped through the Bargara Beach Hotel started.

    IN COURT: 39 listed to appear in Bundy court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 39 listed to appear in Bundy court today

    News See who is listed to appear in Bundy court today

    Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

    premium_icon Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

    Politics LNP claim Labor of cutting cash flow to Wide Bay

    Man asks court how to 'go around' five-year driving ban

    premium_icon Man asks court how to 'go around' five-year driving ban

    Crime He was labelled a 'habitual re-offender' in NSW