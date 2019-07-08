Why this should be our new flag: Bundy woman's bold design

GREEN AND GOLD: Betty Lowis's idea for an alternative flag.

GREEN AND GOLD: Betty Lowis's idea for an alternative flag. Contributed

NEWSMAIL columnist, writer and artist Betty Lowis wants to start a discussion about changing the Australian flag.

Mrs Lowis, who pens Betty's View every Monday, said she was tired of controversy around the Aussie flag and the national anthem.

"I love our flag, probably because I grew up with it, but it has to be changed to pacify those Australians who do not approve of it," she said.

"I have an idea for a flag that should make everyone happy.

Betty Lowis. Contributed

"Ditch the red, white and blue. Our flag is also confused with New Zealand at international events."

Mrs Lowis hand-crafted an example of the flag she'd like to see become our national symbol.

Its colours are green and gold, with the southern cross stars taking pride of place and the coat of arms in the top left corner.

Reader poll Would you like to see this flag become our new national symbol? Yes

No Vote View Results

"I like the Olympic green and gold," Mrs Lowis said.

"Our athletes are known world-wide for these colours. Our logo is a green triangle with a gold kangaroo.

"I would like to see the our Australian coat of arms in the top corner where the Union Jack is on our present flag."

Mrs Lowis would like other locals to share designs and ideas for alternative flag options.

If you've got an opinion on the topic, email editorial@news-mail.com.au or write to us at PO Box 3006, Bundaberg, Qld 4670.