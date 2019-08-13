Why this road sign is confusing motorists

Hartley's Crocodile Adventures boss Angela Freeman worries a new tourist sign for Rex Lookout is encouraging motorists to illegally turn right to get to the lookout, instead of turning left for the car park.

THE boss of Hartley's Crocodile Adventures has raised concerns over a new tourist sign erected on the Captain Cook Highway which she believes is potentially dangerous.

A series of signs pointing out tourism highlights along the scenic drive have recently been put up, including one for the popular Rex Lookout.

Hartley's owner Angela Freeman said the sign at Wangetti indicated the lookout 2km ahead on the right and this wrongfully implied motorists should turn right at the lookout, rather than using the car park on the left.

The lookout is located on a sharp corner with double white lines where a right-hand turn from the northbound lane is illegal.

A hang glider at popular Rex Lookout.

Ms Freeman said she was nearly involved in a serious accident at the site last week when a motorist, believed to have been a tourist, pulled across in front of her southbound car.

"We realised afterwards they were pulling across because the sign says it (the lookout) is on the right," she said.

Smithfield police Acting Sen-Sgt Michele Rix said there had been no recent reports of crashes in the area, but urged people to drive safely and obey the road rules, including not crossing double white lines.

"There are plenty of places to park safely there and take advantage of the beautiful view," she said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been contacted for comment.