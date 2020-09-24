Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
News

This principal quit NRL career to teach

by Kirstin Payne
24th Sep 2020 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRINCIPAL of one of the Gold Coast's oldest schools, Burleigh Heads State School's Peter Tong sees his role as both a teacher and a custodian of the past.

Open and enthusiastic about both the heritage and potential in the beautiful beachside community, Mr Tong said without the interaction he has with his students and their parents the job wouldn't be half the fun it is.

Listen to the full podcast below as Mr Tong talks about his upbringing as a child of deaf parents, and why he quit his career with the Queensland Crushers for the classroom.

 

Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson
Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson

 

Originally published as Why this principal quit NRL career to teach

education nrl peter tong

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'How are you going to let me die?': Emotions high at meeting

        Premium Content 'How are you going to let me die?': Emotions high at meeting

        News Voluntary assisted dying advocate reveals devastating diagnosis in tense exchange of words with MP at Dying with Dignity meeting.

        REVEALED: The 29 projects on council’s advocacy list

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 29 projects on council’s advocacy list

        News Ahead of the launch of the advocacy document, the NewsMail can reveal the...

        ONE YEAR ON: State of play since decision to lower spillway

        Premium Content ONE YEAR ON: State of play since decision to lower spillway

        News For North Burnett citrus growers, Hamish and Megan McDonald, the announcement...

        Election race: Batt’s $200K promise for local club

        Premium Content Election race: Batt’s $200K promise for local club

        News Batt announces $200,000 investment to upgrade the Bundaberg Race Club facilities...