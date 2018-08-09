Why this CQBL season is a major win for Magic

RETURN: Maryborough Magic might have struggled for results early in their return to Central Queensland Basketball League, but this season is a major success.

RETURN: Maryborough Magic might have struggled for results early in their return to Central Queensland Basketball League, but this season is a major success. Alistair Brightman

BASKETBALL: The scoreboard really does not matter, but the establishment of and continued presence Maryborough's representative basketball program does.

For that reason, the long- awaited and much-anticipated return of Maryborough Magic to the revamped Central Queensland Basketball League is a major success for the organisation.

The male team may have struggled to string together some wins - they have lost most games, including some by triple figures to former Queensland Basketball League side Bundaberg Bulls - but Maryborough Basketball vice president Greg Peters said the key was the Magic competed, completed the regular season, and will feature in semi finals.

"This is the first year we've been back representing Maryborough Basketball and the men's team has improved with every game,” Peters said.

"Solomon (Holmes) has focused on our fitness and fundamentals and we're closing that gap every game.”

It is not just the local basketball community that has helped the Magic.

After the Magic struggled in the opening weeks of competition, Bundaberg's hierarchy promised to help the side develop.

"Their coaches and some of the players have given us a lot of advice and helped us out at training,” Peters said.

"This isn't just about competition, it's about the basketball community.”

The Magic's men face a tough post-season task in the shape of the Bulls, who they will meet in one of the semi finals at Bundaberg tomorrow.

The club's women's team will embark on a shorter road trip, as they face Hervey Bay at Hervey Bay PCYC.

Maryborough's female team finished third in their season, a credit, Peters said, to the players' commitment and leadership of Deb Alloway.

"They have done really well. Deb has years of experience and the girls have shown a lot of improvement,” he said.

"They've had a few training sessions against the men's team which has only helped.”

The women's game tips off at 5pm, and is followed by the men's Hurricane's semi final against Cooloola Comets

Bundaberg Bears face Comets in the women's semi from 5pm at Bundaberg, before the men's Magic face the Bulls at 7pm.