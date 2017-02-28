30°
News

Why this cancer survivor wants you to pay attention

Ashley Clark
| 28th Feb 2017 2:41 PM
Breast cancer survivor Wendy Saunders is urging others to get regular health checks to prevent becoming another statistic.
Breast cancer survivor Wendy Saunders is urging others to get regular health checks to prevent becoming another statistic.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE STATS

  • Prostate cancer is the most common in the Wide Bay with around 280 local men diagnosed each year, 45 will die from the disease.
  • The top five common cancers for men are prostate, melanoma, bowel, lung and non-hodgkin lymphoma.
  • The top five common cancers for women are breast, bowel, melanoma, lung and uterine cancer.

FOUR Wide Bay locals are diagnosed with cancer every day.

Those are the scary figures that have recently been released and something that cancer survivor Wendy Saunders has lived through.

The Bundaberg woman is urging others to get themselves checked before becoming part of the shocking statistics, which have been released by Cancer Council Queensland.

Mrs Saunders, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, said a routine check-up turned into the discovery of the deadly disease that ultimately changed her life.

"It was a routine mammogram,” she said.

"Normally they don't start until you are 50 but I had a previous condition that turned out to be nothing so because I had been referred, that meant it put me on the radar for Breast Screen Queensland.

"My surgeon said whoever picked it up and read the films that day basically saved me a lot of drama.”

Mrs Saunders said she had the cancer removed and went through six weeks of radiotherapy over the Christmas period in 2014 before she was given the all-clear.

"It was so small they were able to get it really quickly and I didn't have to have chemo,” she said.

"I was very lucky it happened that way.

"Getting your head around it is the hard part and I think to be honest, it was harder for my family than it was for me.

"You tell someone you have cancer and they think you are going to die.”

RELAY FOR LIFE: Wendy Saunders supported by Greg Bath, Jack Dempsey, Stephen Curran, Lyn Carpenter, Evelyn Bury, Karen Bath, Vince Habermann and Trish Mears.
RELAY FOR LIFE: Wendy Saunders supported by Greg Bath, Jack Dempsey, Stephen Curran, Lyn Carpenter, Evelyn Bury, Karen Bath, Vince Habermann and Trish Mears. Mike Knott BUN310316RELAY1

The Cancer Council's Cancer Research Centre has released 2014 data, the latest available, revealing cancer cases in Queensland have more than tripled over the past 32 years.

In the Wide Bay alone, around 1634 people are diagnosed with cancer every year and about 570 people die from the disease.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said the data revealed prostate cancer was the most common cancer diagnosed in the Wide Bay.

She said the latest snapshot of cancer in the Wide Bay region showed across all cancer types, the average five-year relative survival rate was 67 per cent.

"At least a third of all cancer cases in the Wide Bay region could be prevented - around 545 cases every year,” she said.

"While survival rates are improving overall - we have the resources and information available to prevent at least one case of cancer every day in the Wide Bay.”

For cancer survivor Wendy Saunders, getting a 10-minute check up meant the difference between life and death, and she urged others to take care of their bodies.

"If there is a screening available or if you think something isn't quite right, go and get it checked,” she said.

The 2014 data is available online at qcsol.cancerqld.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  breast cancer breast screen cancer cancer council qld

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

IN 1975, the doors opened to St John's Lutheran Op Shop and it's been a popular spot ever since.

Origin possibility for local lad

REVVING UP: Cowboys player Coen Hess (front) is tipped to be a rising Origin star.

Bundy's Coen Hess is receiving high praise, and for good reason

'Big love' as hundreds turn out to farewell Tremaine

HE HAD STYLE: Tremaine Tairawhiti was farewelled by hundreds on Monday, February 27, 2017.

"Teammate, serial pest, but most importantly, a brother”

How phone calls led to 83 Bundaberg arrests, 227 charges

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.

Annual report reveals crime situation

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

Show appreciation for region's firefighters

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,000

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 428,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

GOING GOING ..

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $308,800

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $269,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!