Why this cancer survivor wants you to pay attention

Breast cancer survivor Wendy Saunders is urging others to get regular health checks to prevent becoming another statistic.

THE STATS

Prostate cancer is the most common in the Wide Bay with around 280 local men diagnosed each year, 45 will die from the disease.

The top five common cancers for men are prostate, melanoma, bowel, lung and non-hodgkin lymphoma.

The top five common cancers for women are breast, bowel, melanoma, lung and uterine cancer.

FOUR Wide Bay locals are diagnosed with cancer every day.

Those are the scary figures that have recently been released and something that cancer survivor Wendy Saunders has lived through.

The Bundaberg woman is urging others to get themselves checked before becoming part of the shocking statistics, which have been released by Cancer Council Queensland.

Mrs Saunders, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, said a routine check-up turned into the discovery of the deadly disease that ultimately changed her life.

"It was a routine mammogram,” she said.

"Normally they don't start until you are 50 but I had a previous condition that turned out to be nothing so because I had been referred, that meant it put me on the radar for Breast Screen Queensland.

"My surgeon said whoever picked it up and read the films that day basically saved me a lot of drama.”

Mrs Saunders said she had the cancer removed and went through six weeks of radiotherapy over the Christmas period in 2014 before she was given the all-clear.

"It was so small they were able to get it really quickly and I didn't have to have chemo,” she said.

"I was very lucky it happened that way.

"Getting your head around it is the hard part and I think to be honest, it was harder for my family than it was for me.

"You tell someone you have cancer and they think you are going to die.”

RELAY FOR LIFE: Wendy Saunders supported by Greg Bath, Jack Dempsey, Stephen Curran, Lyn Carpenter, Evelyn Bury, Karen Bath, Vince Habermann and Trish Mears. Mike Knott BUN310316RELAY1

The Cancer Council's Cancer Research Centre has released 2014 data, the latest available, revealing cancer cases in Queensland have more than tripled over the past 32 years.

In the Wide Bay alone, around 1634 people are diagnosed with cancer every year and about 570 people die from the disease.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said the data revealed prostate cancer was the most common cancer diagnosed in the Wide Bay.

She said the latest snapshot of cancer in the Wide Bay region showed across all cancer types, the average five-year relative survival rate was 67 per cent.

"At least a third of all cancer cases in the Wide Bay region could be prevented - around 545 cases every year,” she said.

"While survival rates are improving overall - we have the resources and information available to prevent at least one case of cancer every day in the Wide Bay.”

For cancer survivor Wendy Saunders, getting a 10-minute check up meant the difference between life and death, and she urged others to take care of their bodies.

"If there is a screening available or if you think something isn't quite right, go and get it checked,” she said.

The 2014 data is available online at qcsol.cancerqld.org.au.