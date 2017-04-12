Why this Bundy crossing must always be a little bumpy

The intersection of Bundaberg-Bargara Rd and the Ring Rd.

GOOD news for drivers, one of the region's more tricky sections of road has been given a revamp.

A spokesperson for Transport and Main Roads said work had been carried out on the section of railway crossing near Bundaberg Brewed Drinks at East Bundaberg.

"We recently completed road repairs at the Bundaberg-Bargara Road and Ring Road intersection cane rail crossing to provide a smoother surface for motorists crossing the tracks," the spokesperson said.

The section of road had been a bit of a bumpy affair for motorists before the upgrade.

"There are limits to what we can do for the road surface as there is a height difference across the cane rail line (i.e. one rail is higher than the other)," the spokesperson said.

"This height difference between the rails is a design requirement for the cane trains to travel safely around the curve.

"These improvements were undertaken as part of our programmed maintenance works."