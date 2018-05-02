Menu
Why there's Wide Bay sand sitting on the moon

Craig Warhurst
by
18th Aug 2016 10:25 AM | Updated: 2nd May 2018 3:59 PM
WE ALL love to walk along the fine sands of Rainbow Beach, but not many people would know the sand's link to Neil Armstrong's historic first ever moon walk more than 40 years ago.

Rutile extracted from Cooloola Coast sand deposits back in the '60s had gone into the manufacture of titanium used on the Apollo 11 space craft.

In fact the spindly legs of the lunar module made from our Wide Bay sand, were the first part of the craft to touch the moon and are still up there today.

Legs of the Apollo lander made from Wide Bay sand are still on the moon. They're made from rutile mined at Rainbow Beach.
At the time about 90 per cent of the world's titanium came from Australia.

Queensland Titanium Mines Pty Ltd at Rainbow Beach filled a large part of the export market ensuring our place in space history.

Titanium made from the Wide Bay's sand was used to build the Apollo 11 command ship Columbia, its lunar module lander Eagle and the Saturn five rocket that put the men into orbit.

Rainbow Beach sand mining
The space capsules heat shield that protected the craft during re-entry into the earth's atmosphere was also made of titanium alloys.

Sand mining ceased at Rainbow Beach in the mid-1970s due to environmental concerns.

