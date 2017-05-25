Why there's smoke all over Bundy right now

BLANKETING smoke is covering much of Bundaberg with confusion as to its source.

There have been concerns as to its cause, but Bundaberg Fire and Rescue Service station officer Trevor Duncan said the source of the fire was a controlled burn in a forestry area outside of the city.

Smoke can be seen over canefields.

"(Smoke) travels a long way and depends on the air currents," Mr Duncan said.

"It could be as far as 20km away."

Smoke can be seen billowing in the distance.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the presence of two vegetation fires in the region today:

There is a vegetation fire at Tableland Rd, Mt Maria.

Springs Rd, Agnes Water

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.





