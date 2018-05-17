Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Extensive roadworks are being carried out on Walker St.
Extensive roadworks are being carried out on Walker St. Kevin Farmer
News

Why there's a big commotion on Walker St

17th May 2018 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS will experience a quicker, safer journey through the Walker and Water St intersection in Bundaberg thanks to a $270,600 government investment.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the works began recently.

"We will install a separated right-turn lane on Walker St, in the eastbound direction, turning into Water St south,” Mr Bailey said.

"This will divide through and turning vehicles and keep everyone moving.

"An average of almost 16,000 vehicles travel on Walker Street every day, so this upgrade is paramount to the safety of locals.”

Minister Bailey also said changes would occur to the all-movement intersection to left-in, left-out only access at Water Street north.

"The works will take about one month to complete,” Mr Bailey said.

"You should allow additional travel time and take care when travelling through the site.”

For more information contact Transport and Main Roads in Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IMAGES RELEASED: Footage of knife attack on cabbie

    IMAGES RELEASED: Footage of knife attack on cabbie

    News BUNDABERG Police have released images of a man who attacked a local cab driver with a knife.

    • 17th May 2018 11:54 AM
    Woongarra St seat bandits strike again

    Woongarra St seat bandits strike again

    Offbeat Does someone just really love watching cars?

    • 17th May 2018 10:21 AM
    Teen taken to hospital after bike and car collide

    Teen taken to hospital after bike and car collide

    News A young man has suffered serious injuries

    • 17th May 2018 10:36 AM
    Officer back on the beat after being stood down

    premium_icon Officer back on the beat after being stood down

    News Court gives cop a good behaviour bond

    • 17th May 2018 11:18 AM

    Local Partners