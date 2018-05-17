Why there's a big commotion on Walker St

Extensive roadworks are being carried out on Walker St.

MOTORISTS will experience a quicker, safer journey through the Walker and Water St intersection in Bundaberg thanks to a $270,600 government investment.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the works began recently.

"We will install a separated right-turn lane on Walker St, in the eastbound direction, turning into Water St south,” Mr Bailey said.

"This will divide through and turning vehicles and keep everyone moving.

"An average of almost 16,000 vehicles travel on Walker Street every day, so this upgrade is paramount to the safety of locals.”

Minister Bailey also said changes would occur to the all-movement intersection to left-in, left-out only access at Water Street north.

"The works will take about one month to complete,” Mr Bailey said.

"You should allow additional travel time and take care when travelling through the site.”

