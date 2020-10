The large plume of smoke from the Fairymead burn seen from Thabeban. Photo: Geordi Offord

HAVE you noticed the thick plume of smoke coming from Bundaberg North today?

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently doing a planned burn at Fairymead.

Residents in the area have been asked to drive with caution and to the conditions where visibility has been reduced.

QFES has also reminded those who may be affected by the smoke to keep doors and windows closed and have respiratory medication on hand.