TEMPERATURE DROP: While Flossy the cow can handle the cool, BoM has issued a warning to Sheep graziers in southeastern parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast district as there is a risk to lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
News

Why the temperature is set to drop this week

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
IF YOU thought this morning was chilly, you’d best rug up and have your slippers ready for tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a minimum of 7 degrees for Bundaberg tomorrow with a maximum of 21 degrees.

This cool start is dipping below the region’s minimum July average of 10.3 degrees.

And it’s not the first time this month that it has done so.

On July 5, the mercury dropped to 6.5 degrees.

Speaking at a press conference about the cool change to be felt across Queensland, meteorologist Rosa Hoff said cooler temperatures were on the cards for the rest of the week as a winds shift southerly, bringing up some cool air from down south.

“This will mean a chance of frost and windy conditions particularly around the southern interior.

“We have a sheep grazier warning which has been issued for the Southern Downs and Granite Belt area.

“Any livestock exposed to the cooler temperatures and windy conditions could suffer in those situations.”

She said areas like Stanthorpe have overnight temperatures forecast at zero degrees with a daytime temperature of 9 degrees to follow.

Ms Hoff said it is winter and while it is the dry season there wasn’t any rainfall forecast for the rest of this week.

“The significance of these temperatures is generally what we’d usually expect in a July fluctuation,” she said.

