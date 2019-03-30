Why the queen palm is a right royal pest

THE cocos palm (Syagrus romanzoffiana) also known as the queen palm, is native to South America.

It is a fast-growing, long-lived and resilient palm found in most tropical and subtropical coastal regions in south-eastern Queensland, and the coastal rainforests of northern New South Wales because it is very popular as an ornamental tree and much used in urban landscaping.

Cocos palm is regarded as an environmental weed in Queensland due to its ability to prolifically reproduce, creating thick carpets of seedlings that out-compete native species seedlings.

In Queensland it has become invasive to the point that it is now restricted from sale and marked for eradication by the Queensland Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, and most Queensland regional councils.

Cocos palms' many orange-yellow fruits are spread by flying foxes, birds and small animals, floating in water, in contaminated soil, and in dumped garden waste.

Cocos Palm seeds. Jos Reynaldo da Fonseca

The seeds germinate easily from commercial and recreational mulch, sometimes in hundreds of seedlings.

The seeds germinate easily in wetlands, rainforests areas, riparian areas, around rubbish dumps, and dry eucalypt forests.

Description

Cocos palm is a single-stemmed palm tree growing to an average height of 21 metres.

Trunk is sturdy, smooth and grey.

Fronds up to 5m long bear leaves with a green upper surface and greyish undersides. Each frond has leaflets radiating from the central leaf stem. Fronds are not self-shedding.

The frond leaflets stretching from the central leaf stem are more strappy and narrower than the indigenous bangalow palm, which they can be confused with as juveniles.

Numerous small yellowish or cream-coloured flowers stalkless borne in clusters of three, one flower is female and the other two male. Flowers are held in large branched flower clusters up to 2m long.

Produces large hanging clusters of green egg shaped fruits turning to orange/yellow, each 2.5cm in diameter.

The fruit have a hard woody centre (seed), and fleshy outer parts.

Tree often looks untidy due to hanging dead fronds which remain on the trunk longer than many other palms, and fermenting dropped fruit surrounding the tree.

There are a number of native palms including the alexander palm (Archontophoenix alexandrae), the bangalow palm (Archontophoenix cunninghamiana), cabbage tree palm (Livistona australis), and the walking stick palm (Linospadix monostachyus) which are good native alternative trees for the cocos palm, as well as being more visually appealing and not as messy.

Control

For large palms, cut down with an axe or chainsaw at ground level to avoid leaving a stump.

There is no need to treat the stump with herbicide, as it will not re-shoot.

A palm's only growing part is the crown (green part at the top of the trunk) of the plant.

The stump will rot down in about six months.

In bushland situations, there is only a need to cut the crown off below the lowest frond.

It is important to hand pull or chip any seedlings that come up around the base of the palm, and pick up any dropped fruits where possible as animals and birds eat the fruit and will spread the seeds.

When fruits are removed, ensure they are disposed of in sealed plastic bags.

Dense seedlings from germinated fruits on the ground can be foliar sprayed with a registered herbicide.

