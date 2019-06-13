Why the grey clouds bring little promise of rain for Bundy

Rain showers over the Bundaberg region, during a slightly wetter time.

BUNDABERG may have looked fairly cloudy today, but don't be fooled by the precious promise of precipitation.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray (no relation to the skies) said there was a bit of cloud hanging around the south east corner of the state causing the fluffy visitors in the sky.

But, in his words, "it'll still be fairly dry”.

That's until Sunday where the heavens will tempt us, just a tad, with a couple of millimetres of rain.

There are troughs moving across Queensland, with a stronger one on Sunday that may just provide us with a small chance of light rain and showers.

Temperatures will also be a little cooler from Sunday, but aren't expected to drop below double digits going into next week.

Monday is when locals will be rugging up a little more, with Tuesday dropping to 12 degrees.

Bundy locals can also expect cooler days with warmer nights as the clouds will trap heat in the evenings.

"The cloud will stop things cooling down,” Mr Gray said.

Long story short, it'll be mostly dry for the next couple of days with just a chance of rainfall over southern Queensland. If you've taken a great photo of the weather, send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au.