Why the deputy PM called our mayor a loser

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack well ahead of Mayor Greg Williamson during their race. Contributed

IT WAS the race that stopped the nation...

All eyes were on the Mayor and Deputy Prime Minister as they tore down the synthetic running track, testing out the Mackay ARC's state of the art facilities at its grand opening yesterday.

Mr McCormack had clearly been in training, finishing miles in front of Cr Williamson.

"Greg Williamson is a loser when it comes to running against me, but he is certainly a winner when it comes to making sure Mackay Regional Council gets the outcomes it needs for the ratepayers in this community," Mr McCormack said.

"I know how much this facility means to Mackay and it only comes from the hard work and dedication of people in the community."

The possibility of hosting a national sporting event at the Mackay ARC was a given, Mr McCormack said.

"I think the state of the art facilities will attract national and even international events with or without state or federal funding," he said.

"I know that people will come here, compete and spend money here.

"This sports precinct is going to be transformational not just for the people of Mackay, but for Central Queensland and the rest of the state.

"It is going to create investment, jobs and a platform for the children who aspire to be Olympic champions."

The Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Complex is a $23.9 million facility located on Boundary Road.

Hundreds attended the grand opening of the complex yesterday, enjoying their first taste of the multi-purpose sporting hub.

