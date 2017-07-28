Why the CBD smells a little like a campfire right now

THE Bundy CBD is looking a little smoky.

Across the CBD there's a light, smoky haze and a certain smoky fragrance, but firies say it's most likely the work of a controlled burn over north.

"It just gets it all ready for summer when all the heat comes," a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Bundaberg spokesman said.

It's all part of Operation Cool Burn.

Operation Cool Burn is a key period when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have a particular focus on bushfire mitigation.

Most years, this period starts at the beginning of April and is normally scheduled to finish at the end of July, however can be extended if necessary, for example if there is widespread unseasonal rainfall which impacts on planned burning.

During Operation Cool Burn QFES supports its land management agency partners such as the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing, the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, HQ Plantations (Queensland's largest plantation forest company) and local government councils as well as landholders across the State to prepare for the coming bushfire season. There is also growing focus on community education to encourage everyone to be well prepared.

Bushfires can be a risk in the hot months. John McCutcheon

The overall clear priority for Cool Burn is the protection of Queensland's communities from the impacts of bushfires.

Area Fire Management Groups have met across the state to develop priorities for mitigation activities in their areas based on a combination of state-wide data and reports and local knowledge.

The types of bushfire mitigation activities include hazard reduction burning to reduce fuel loads, improvement of strategic fire breaks by landowners and targeted community education to inform residents in the highest priority areas of actions they can take to better prepare for bushfires.

Whilst Operation Cool Burn provides a useful focus for bushfire preparation, preparations can also be undertaken at other times.

​To better prepare for bushfires it is recommended that people prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan and take the simple actions listed elsewhere on this website.​

How locals can prepare for bushfire season:

- Clear leaves, twigs, bark and other debris from the roof and gutters.

- Purchase and test the effectiveness of gutter plugs.

- Enclose open areas under decks and floors.

- Install fine steel wire mesh screens on all windows, doors, vents and weep holes.

- Point LPG cylinder relief valves away from the house.

- Conduct maintenance checks on pumps, generators and water systems.

- Seal all gaps in external roof and wall cladding.

- Display a prominent house or lot number, in case it is required in an emergency.

- Ensure there is adequate access to your property for fire trucks - 4 metres wide by 4 metres high, with a turn-around area.

- Reduce vegetation loads along the access path.

- Mow your grass regularly.

- Remove excess ground fuels and combustible material (long dry grass, dead leaves and branches).

- Trim low-lying branches two metres from the ground surrounding your home.

- Check that you have sufficient personal protective clothing and equipment.

- Relocate flammable items away from your home, including woodpiles, paper, boxes, crates, hanging baskets and garden furniture.

- Check the first aid kit is fully stocked.

- Make sure you have appropriate insurance for your home and vehicles.

- Find out if there is a nearby Nei​​ghbourhood Safer Place.

- Review and update your household Bushfire Survival Plan.​