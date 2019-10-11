Why the Suns, Blues need a Martin back-up plan

GOLD Coast and Carlton are clamouring to hatch a fall-back plan for Jack Martin that could include the Blues first-round pick next season.

As clubs come to the realisation that Essendon might hold firm on Joe Daniher, the lack of movement would also see Sydney refusing to trade Tom Papley.

Carlton had hoped to split pick nine in a way that would give them multiple picks, the latter selection being handed to Gold Coast for the departing Martin.

One trade scenario that would secure Martin would involve the Blues handing over their first-round selection next year and Gold Coast handing over a second-round pick in return.

Carlton could back themselves to rise up the ladder so would secure Martin for what is effectively a shuffle of about 10 picks back down the order.

Gold Coast will receive an extra mid first-round pick in the 2020 national draft as part of the AFL's assistance package.

So if Carlton battled next year Gold Coast would have one of the first handful of national draft picks, that mid-first round pick and then Carlton's first pick.

Adelaide and Gold Coast have made little progress so far on a deal for Hugh Greenwood, with the Crows asking for the Suns' pick 20 for the inside midfielder.

The Suns won't hand over a pick of that quality given the Crows didn't want to offer more than two years for Greenwood.

Similarly, Brisbane is baulking at handing over pick 21 for Gold Coast's Callum Ah Chee after he nominated the Lions for a trade.