Why some Bundy residents have got brown water

Crystal Jones
by
7th Mar 2020 8:33 PM

RESIDENTS around the Walkervale area are experiencing murky water, but the council says it's safe and is working on the problem. 

"Council apologises for the water quality around Heaps St," a Facebook post said.

"After a power outage, water supply was affected.

"The water is back on but may be discoloured.

"If you experience dirty or milky water please be advised that the water is safe to drink and our team is currently flushing the pipes to stabilise the system."

One local resident shared video and photos of the murky water.

A resident shows the murky water.
A resident shows the murky water.
bundaberg regional council water quality
Bundaberg News Mail

