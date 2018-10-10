Why self-driving cars will be ‘game changer’

Apart from allowing drivers to do other things, such as read, it’s hoped self-driving cars will help solve looming congestion nightmares and improve safety.

SELF-DRIVING cars that can talk to each other and associated infrastructure will be a "game changer" for the southeast's stressed road network, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

DTMR deputy director-general Matt Longland said transport authorities around the world were looking to emerging autonomous technology to help solve looming congestion nightmares and improve safety.

Late next year, DTMR will start testing 500 vehicles that will be fitted with technology so they communicate wirelessly with each other and infrastructure such as traffic lights.

Drivers will get alerts about traffic conditions and potential safety issues on the roads.

"The challenge has been that individual (autonomous) vehicles can provide some really big benefits for drivers, things like lane control … but the really big benefits come when you connect vehicles with each other and connect them with roadside infrastructure," Mr Longland said.

"That's when you get some really big benefits in terms of efficiencies on the network, in managing congestion and … in safety … particularly when it's linked in to traffic management centres because you get the benefit of being able to manage the network in real time."

Last week, the Federal Government announced it would establish the Office of Future Transport Technologies to prepare for the arrival of automated vehicles and other emerging vehicle technologies.