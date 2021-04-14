Why Sea Shepherd is relaunching Hervey Bay chapter

Sea Shepherd Australia now has 19 chapters across the country made up of more than 800 volunteers.

Sea Shepherd is hosting a special event in Queensland’s whale capital as it relaunches its Hervey Bay chapter.

The event will be held at Hervey Bay Community Centre from 6pm on April 17.

It will include guest speakers, stalls and a screening of the award-winning film Defend Conserve Protect.

Fraser Coast Mayor, George Seymour, will officially open the new Hervey Bay Chapter, and veteran crew member, Haans Siver, will share information about Sea Shepherd and her time campaigning with the organisation on the high seas.

There will also be a Sea Shepherd stall selling official merchandise and opportunities to learn about getting involved.

Sea Shepherd Australia’s Outreach Coordinator Rennae Miers said relaunching the Hervey Bay chapter was an exciting move forward.

“The sheltered waters of Hervey Bay in the Great Sandy Marine Park provide a resting area for humpback whales during their annual migration from the Great Barrier Reef to Antarctica,” she said.

“It is also a protected marine park.”

The chapter will be co-ordinated by two long term Sea Shepherd volunteers, Sara Ashdown and Janine Marsden.

In July 2018 Sea Shepherd’s flagship, the MV Steve Irwin, travelled up the east coast of Australia to Abbot Point to oppose the Carmichael Coal mine, rail link and port.

As part of the onshore team that travelled through the small regional QLD towns, the pair were amazed at the strong support for Sea Shepherd along the Fraser Coast.

“As the ocean is a big part of our life here in Hervey Bay, we both want to try and make a difference,” Ms Ashdown said.

The Hervey Bay community is growing and the co-ordinators say they have observed a subsequent increase in rubbish and a decrease in wildlife.

“At low tide the beaches used to be covered in soldier crabs and myriads of seabirds, now we rarely see them,” Ms Ashdown said.

Ms Ashdown said positive education and active outreach will “encourage people to care and change these patterns of behaviour.”

All profits from the launch event will go to Sea Shepherd Australia.

Originally published as Why Sea Shepherd is relaunching Hervey Bay chapter