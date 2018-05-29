Why rural fireys have been working at the show

DUST SETTLES: Calavos Rural Fire Service has been dampening down roads and show arena in preparation for the Bundaberg Show.

DUST SETTLES: Calavos Rural Fire Service has been dampening down roads and show arena in preparation for the Bundaberg Show. Ben Turnbull

IT'S not only the showmen and home bakers who have been busy getting ready for the Bundaberg Show.

Behind the scenes volunteers have been busy making sure everything was set it place before the gates open today.

Calavos Rural Fire Service was tasked with making sure the dust settled in time for the community to go along and ride the giant fairest wheel or chomp on a bag of fairy floss.

The teams of fireys watered have been watering down dirt roads at the show precinct.

Being a rural firefighter was more than putting out bushfires, volunteer firefighter Ben Turnbull said.

"The show is a great community event, and being part of the set up is a chance to give a little bit back to the people of Bundaberg,” he said.

"When we, as rural firefighters, are trying to raise money people always dig deep for us.

"A few hours preparing the show ground for this week is a way we can say thank you for what the community gives to us.”

Mr Turnbull said it was great being part of the rural fire brigade because the job was so varied.

"For example, a while ago we spent some time with the kids at Norville State School during the holidays,” he said.

"On Sunday we were assisting with the set up of the show, and Monday night we were called out to a fire just before midnight - there is rarely a dull moment.”