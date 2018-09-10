Menu
A late scuffle. Bundaberg Rugby League grand final: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.
Rugby League

Why Roos were denied eight-point try in BRL grand final

Matthew McInerney
by
10th Sep 2018 5:30 PM
LEAGUE: Wallaroos coach Peter Waters, his bench and players were adamant they were about to have a shot at an eight-point try and a miracle grand final win.

Waves five-eighth Tyrell Howard had just struck Wallaroos prop David Ball, and an all-in, which included some crowd members, ensued.

It happened in the aftermath of Wallaroos fullback Joey Alberts' last-second try in the corner. Three points behind, a possible eight-point try could have given Wallaroos a chance to snatch a Bundaberg Rugby League premiership.

Referee Mark Staib awarded a try, but there would only be one shot at goal.

Had Alberts been struck in the act of scoring the try, it could have been an eight-pointer, but because the act of foul play was not on the try-scorer it couldn't be, in order with the laws of the game.

Both Howard and Ball were sent from the field for their roles in the fracas. Ball was sin-binned for instigation, while Howard was sent.

