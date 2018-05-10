Why residents pack a bag before driving on this Bundy road

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded.

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE flooding of Moore Park Rd is an issue that has been around for a long time, according to its beachside residents and Councillor Jason Bartels.

But Queensland Government's Department of Transport and Main Roads said it had not "received any requests to improve flood immunity along Moore Park Road".

This has angered Cr Bartels who believes the department's "left hand isn't talking to the right".

His frustrations have surfaced after Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey responded to a letter from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey's letter said Moore Park had a growing population of 2600 that increased to 3000 during holiday season.

"During rain events, even minor rain, the road gets flooded at three locations isolating the Moore Park Beach community from essential services in Bundaberg," Cr Dempsey's February letter read.

"Residents are often prevented from either getting to work or are unable to return home because of the flooded road."

It continued and pinpointed the problem areas, including the S bend just after the intersection with Booyan Rd and said the flooding was up to 80cm deep at times.

"A 100mm rain event, which is quite common in this area, causes delays for around four hours," it read.

It said flooding also disrupted emergency vehicles from getting to Moore Park Beach.

In response, Mr Bailey wrote he understood sections of Moore Park Rd would be looked at for future planning projects.

But "currently there is no capital funding allocated or available to progress the project past the planning phase".

Cr Bartels said he was "very disappointed".

"The problem has been around for years, it's nothing new," Cr Bartels said.

"I've only been in council for two years and I was aware of it before then.

"I was absolutely disgusted with what the minister had to say in his letter," Cr Bartels said.

"It's the biggest state issue facing Moore Park residents and it's been this way for years."

Residents Grant Errington and Russell Stewart said not only was it stopping access during weather events but it was also dangerous.

Mr Stewart said he had lived in the area for 16 years and the road had an effect on businesses as well as residents.

"This is the only way in and out of Moore Park," he said.

"We have a lot of females who work in town take spare clothes with them in case they can't make it home."

Mr Errington said the road was cut this year when 100mm of rain fell in four hours.

"It's really not good enough," he said.

Mr Stewart said residents had been in emergency situations when the road was blocked by flood water.

"In Cyclone Debbie we had a yacht run aground and it took one hour and 10 minutes for emergencies services to get here because the road was cut."

A community meeting to discuss the road will be held this Saturday at 10am at the Moore Park Beach Hall