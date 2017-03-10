Why private health premiums will hit harder than you expect

IT'S the secret double whammy that means next month's health fund premium rise will hit your hip pocket even harder than you expect.

The value of the government's private health insurance tax rebate will drop on April 1 - adding an extra $50 a year to the cost of your premiums.

And by 2026 surging premiums will see the value of the rebate halved from the original 30 per cent to just 16 per cent.

This hip pocket hit will be in addition to the $200 premium hike families are already facing on April 1.

As the cut bites and rising premiums force thousands to dump their health cover private insurers are asking the government to allow them to give people aged under 30 a 10 per cent discount to attract young people into insurance.

Read more at Courier Mail