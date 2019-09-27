Why power companies paid us $4.5m

QUEENSLANDERS shared in more than $4.5 million in compensation from the state's electricity companies for service outages last financial year, with the majority of the blackouts caused by severe weather.

The latest guaranteed service level report, released by the Queensland Competition Authority, revealed Energex paid $3.435 million to Queenslanders in about 30,000 payments - while Ergon paid out about $1.158 million.

The bulk of those payments were for power outages, with the companies paying out about a combined $4.308 million in supply interruption payments.

That follows on from the whopping $7.36 million in blackout payments handed out in 2017-18.

Those two financial years completely trumped the amount handed out in 2016-17 - a much smaller $668,040.

Both Energex and Ergon attributed the high number of interrupted service payments to the severe weather events that have rocked the state over the past two financial years.

About $15,789 was paid out to customers - 274 payments - after the power companies failed to attend a scheduled appointment on time - a $57 payment to affected people - while almost 2000 payments totalling $55,747 were made when Energex and Ergon failed to give sufficient notice of planned power outages.

About 85 payments worth $142 each were made after the companies wrongfully ­disconnected a customer's power supply.

More than 620 payments worth $57 each were made for late connections and more than 50 were made for late ­reconnections.

Not everyone won compensation, however, with more than 100 claims rejected by Ergon and Energex in 2018-19.

"(Guaranteed service level) payments are an acknowledgment that residential and small business customers are inconvenienced when ­Energex or Ergon Energy do not meet the service standards outlined in the scheme," QCA chair Professor Flavio Menezes said.

"The QCA encourages Energex and Ergon Energy to continue to strive to meet the standards, and understands that power outages in severe weather do not mean the ­businesses are providing poor service to customers."