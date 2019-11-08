Why police are doing a traffic blitz on region’s roads

YOU MIGHT be wondering why Bundaberg police have been out in force on the roads this week, but it’s all for a good reason.

Police have been conducting roadside drug and alcohol tests in areas including the CBD, Bundy North, Moore Park and Woongarra.

The operation which has been going for the past three days aims to target drivers who are under the influence, a strategy that Wide Bay Burnett Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells said will help keep the roads safe these holidays.

“In the lead up to both Schoolies and the school holidays, we’re reinforcing to the Bundaberg community not to drive under the influence and remember the fatal five,” Act Insp Swindells said.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve had some horrific traffic crashes in the areas we’ve selected to commence these operations and quite a lot of people have passed away so we’re here today to stop that from happening.

“To our young adults that are going to Schoolies, look after yourself, look after your mates and if you are driving there, drive to the road conditions because we want to see you home and we want to see you home for Christmas.”

Act Supt Swindells said it was concerning people were driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, methamphetamine and ice.

“The message is getting through and most people won’t drink and drive but we do have an issue with drug driving,” he said.

“I can’t condone the use of drugs but if you have used drugs, don’t drive … distraction driving, drug driving, drink driving … they are all part of the fatal five and we don’t want another fatal or serious crash in Bundaberg.”

The traffic operations included a random breath test line and after police identified certain people as being suspect drug drivers, they were taken out of the line where the drug driving unit would conduct tests.

On Wednesday alone, the operation performed almost 3000 breath tests and detected only two drink drivers, a result that police were pleased to see.

“I would like to thank the (majority) of people in Bundaberg for obeying the road rules and doing the right things,” Act Supt Swindells said.