CRASH: Police have issued a ticket to a driver who allegedly caused a truck crash at Apple Tree Creek.
News

Why police allege hatchback driver caused truck crash

Carolyn Booth
by
21st Aug 2019 1:31 PM
CHILDERS police have issued a ticket to a driver who allegedly caused a crash at Apple Tree Creek this morning after he took a wrong turn.

Childers police allege the male drive of a hatchback was heading north about 7.20am when he took the ramp towards Bundaberg by mistake, instead of following along the Bruce Hwy.

Instead of safely continuing along the road until it was safe to turn around, after speaking to witnesses, police allege the hatchback driver started to revere in an attempt to do a u-turn on the ramp.

Police determined a truck carrying mulch was travelling a safe distance behind the hatchback but had no time to avoid a collision, and slammed into the back of the car.

The hatchback was written-off in the crash.

The driver of the hatchback was assessed for a mild concussion before being issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Bundaberg News Mail

