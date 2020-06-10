Menu
Kevin Hogan and PM Scott Morrison before a vote in the House of Representatives chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
News

Why PM Scott Morrison is polling so well: Hogan

Rebecca Fist
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 4:48 PM
THE Australian public is happier with Prime Minister Scott Morrison than ever before, with his approval ratings at a record high of 66 per cent.

This comes amid a period of grim economic news, the recent accounting error with JobKeeper and as the Robodebt bungle comes to the fore.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said politicians weren't particularly focused on the polls at the moment, however polling outcomes reflect the country's response to the global pandemic.

"We are managing two things in parallel, we've had a health crisis and the community thinks he's managed that quite well," Mr Hogan said.

"We're starting to slowly reopen to get the economy back on track.

"He's articulating the path out of that effectively."

Mr Hogan added the government is not solely to thank for the headway the country has made in reducing coronavirus case numbers.

"The ticks should go to the Australian public because we are adhering to social distancing laws and hygiene rules," Mr Hogan said.

He said Australians expected responsible governance however they were rightly not pointing the finger at government for economic factors beyond their control.

