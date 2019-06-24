Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why plastic surgery loans are ‘standard’

by Ryan Keen
24th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast strip club chasing a $14,000 loan from an ex-dancer says plastic surgery loans are a standard contract.

Toybox Showgirls director Jimmy Seoud said several strippers with the Surfers Paradise club had taken out club loans for surgery: "Not everyone is eligible, only ones who have stayed with us for a while.

"As long as they work for the company they keep paying it until they pay this out," Mr Seoud said. "A lot of them can't afford this stuff so if it boosts their confidence then sure, we are here to help."

OTHER NEWS

REVEALED: First look at $15m 'Central Park'

What controversial cruise ship terminal will look like

Big Brother star: 'My heart is breaking'

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last week dismissed Toybox Showgirls' application to retrieve $14,000 it alleged it lent to former Toybox dancer Haylee Baxter for a boob job.

Haylee Baxter leaves the Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Annie Perets
Haylee Baxter leaves the Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Annie Perets

Toybox failed to appear at Thursday's QCAT hearing when she alleged it was a "gift" from Toybox operating company NRA Enterprises director Sean Buckley.

Ms Baxter alleged at the hearing that Mr Buckley wanted her to get them so she could be in his car repair giant Ultra Tune's Charlie Sheen TV ad.

Mr Buckley, via lawyer Albert Chong, denied the boob job loan was a "gift".

More Stories

gold coast plastic surgery strip club

Top Stories

    Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

    premium_icon Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

    News DATA has revealed the biggest drivers for job ad growth in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett regions.

    'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    premium_icon 'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    Crime "He repeatedly said laughing... 'are you ready to die?”

    Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

    premium_icon Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

    Crime 34-year-old described as 'anti-authority'