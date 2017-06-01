Why Pippa should honeymoon in Bundy

BUNDY CALLING: Where would you take Pippa Middleton in Bundaberg?

SHE'S an elbow off being royal but global bride of the moment Pippa Middleton and wealthy husband James Matthews have landed in Oz on their round the world honeymoon.

Staying in a swanky Sydney penthouse suite (at a cost that would see a year's single parent benefit disappear overnight) the fitness enthusiasts have been jogging, treadmilled Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunset, and tread water off a French resort in the Pacific.

Reports state the fun-loving sister of Kate and sister-in-law of Prince William has already been "mesmerised by the kookaburras" and enjoyed the taste of kangaroo tartare and mackerel after a seaplane fly-in to a trendy restaurant.

But we reckon the British couple should head north to the Bundy region and sample the living delights of Queensland nature - not those dished up on a restaurant plate.

Where would you send them?

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Pippa and James can meet some of the locals at Mon Repos. Rowan Bestmann www.rowanbestmann

As a start they could chill on the beach at Mon Repos waiting for the turtle hatching season to kick into gear - our baby nature at its best.

Then there is nothing like getting up at 4.30am from their friendly multicultural backpackers suite in Bundaberg's CBD to motor down to unspoiled Woodgate Beach and watch the antics of early rising kangaroos roaming the sand.

But they first might have to contend with a rush on the kitchen as our international backpackers head off to the fields to pick tomatoes.

YUM RUM: A tour of the Bundaberg Rum distillery is a must. Craig Warhurst

It may not be the Thames or the Nile but enjoy a reflective and pleasant evening to watch the sunset over the Burnett River sipping Bundy Rum after a tour of our world famous distillery.

In the morning - after another rum tipple - they can jog the nipple, the run up The Hummock giving them panoramic views to the ocean while enjoying the Woongarra Scrub.

SEA VIEW: Pippa could relax at Lady Elliot without any prying paparazzi. Ben Turnbull BUN050514LAD6

Skip Lizard Island - it's too far north when its easier and more eco positive to take the short hop over to Lady Elliott Island our unspoiled coral cay in the Green Zone on the southern tip of Great Barrier Reef.

The active couple can scuba dive and snorkel with no pesky paparazzi lurking.

And back in Bundaberg for a great coffee and tasty well presented food they can book out award-winning Indulge restaurant for an evening with new local friends.

FIVE-STAR FOOD: There's no reason the newlyweds can't eat like kings with so many choices in Bundy, including Indulge. Paul Donaldson BUN270916PEACH6

Or head down to Bargara beach or Elliott Heads for fish and chips, a burger or a pub meal.