Why people our travelling from Melbourne for our wind

KITE BOARDERS: Alex Hunt, Rachel Rigby and Ben Savage (front), Beau Blake (back) waiting for the wind to pick up at Elliott Heads.

KITEBOARDING: Down at Elliott Heads Beach, keen kite surfers indulged in a weekend of sun, surf and sand, having travelled near and far to par-take in the Liquid Force Kite - Big Weekend Away.

While not a competition, the team at Liquid Force Kite hold two get-togethers a year and Beau Blake said this time they've brought the kites to Bundaberg's coast.

For Blake, board-sports started when he was a child and he hasn't lost his love since.

"My family owned a wakeboard boat and it's super similar to wakeboarding - we were putting $500 worth of fuel in every weekend.

KITE BOARDERS: Beau Blake waiting for the wind to pick up at Elliott Heads. Mike Knott BUN261018KITE3

"Kite surfing is significantly cheaper running off wind and I happened to go past Happy Valley in Caloundra Sunshine Coast, I saw a bunch of kite surfers doing a bunch of tricks I'd already done,” he said.

"And I kind of decided I wanted to have a go and that was eight years ago.”

Having a wealth of experience under his kite, Blake said it's the liberty that comes with catching the wind which drives his passion for the sport.

"I love the freedom of it,” he said.

"It's completely self-propelled; you're out using the elements to cruise around, it's super thrilling and relatively easy to get into and pretty much anyone can get going.

"I've got a friend's grandparents who do it -the oldest kiter I've kitted with is 83.”

KITE BOARDERS: Alex Hunt and Rachel Rigby waiting for the wind to pick up at Elliott Heads. Mike Knott BUN261018KITE4

"We do two of these weekends a year we've always done it at Double Island Point and basically because you need four-wheel drive access there we decided we'd bring it up to Elliott.

"We know it's got good wind, it's insane world-class kiting here at the high tide. It's accessible for everyone and the camp grounds are close.

"It's within the range of Brissy, the Goldy and the Sunny Coast to come up.”

Soaking up the picturesque scenery that is the region's coast, boarders like Ben Savage made the trip up from Melbourne to kite at Elliott Heads.

For the locals who love kite surfing, plans have been aired by Peter Higgins earlier this week to make the idea of the Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 event a reality.

Anyone interested in helping with the Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 event can attend a session at the Elliott Heads Community Hall on November 5 at 7pm.

For more information, search for Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 Elliott Heads on Facebook.