Why palliative care needs to be something we talk about

OPTIONS: Doctor Will Cairns will speak about palliative care in Bundaberg next week. Contributed

HOW do you want to die?

It's a question we should ask.

Not what you want to die from, but rather how you want to live your final days.

And unless death comes suddenly, that's something we will all need to deal with.

End-of-life care is in the spotlight in Bundaberg and Australia following the legalisation of euthanasia in Victoria, advocate Philip Nitschke's visit to the Rum City last month and revelations that some of our aged care facilities are failing to provide adequate pain management.

Now locals have the chance to find out more about palliative care at a forum in Bundy next week.

Dr Will Cairns is the clinical lead of Queensland's Statewide Strategy for Care at the End of Life.

His role is to promote discussion, encourage planning ahead, ensure clinicians are appropriately skilled, and make sure, wherever they live in Queensland, people have access to appropriate palliative care.

Dr Cairns wants people to start the conversation about palliative care sooner rather than later.

You don't need to be facing a terminal diagnosis to have that conversation. Perfectly healthy people can talk about the issue broadly and their values and wishes with their families and GPs.

Dr Cairns also wants to see a change in mindset about the issue in patients, families and healthcare providers.

"A normal life includes dying," he said.

Pain relief is only one aspect of palliative care, Dr Cairns said.

It can also involve managing symptoms such as breathlessness and physical weakness, the increasing dependence on others and helping patients and their families come to grips with dying.

Dr Cairns said it was impossible to eliminate all pain in some cases, but people could take comfort that medical professionals would provide enough analgesics to make patients comfortable, even if it did have side-effects like drowsiness.

Regarding aged care, he said it was important providers had the right mix of staff with the right skill sets, as many people did not want to go to hospital to die.

"Many prefer to stay there - it's where they live," he said.

But it was also important for aged care providers to identify when a case had become too complex for them to manage.

On the issue of euthanasia, Dr Cairns said healthcare professionals were obliged to work within the law, but they would also be willing and ready to change if and when assisted dying is made legal.

Tuesday's forum is on from 6-9pm at Brothers Sports Club.

It will feature a presentation by Dr Cairns, followed by a question- and-answer session with a panel including an oncologist, social worker, GPs and palliative care clinicians.