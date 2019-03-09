Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

NEW DEPOT: Grabz is setting up in Bundaberg, bringing 30 new jobs to the region.

A NEW e-commerce giant is coming to Bundaberg in a move that will bring about 30 jobs to the region.

A spokesman for the company, Grabz, said they would be setting up a dispatch centre and call centre in the city.

Some job positions are already being advertised as the company seeks to secure its site in Bundaberg.

The company, which sells products including electronics and homewares online, will look to sell to locations including New Zealand, North Queensland, New Guinea and Singapore from Bundaberg.

The spokesman said shipping products from Bundaberg was more cost effective than shipping them from Brisbane or Melbourne, prompting the move to the Rum City.

The company currently has six warehouses, with each one being bigger than 10,000sq m.

So far they have depots located in Brisbane, Southport, Melbourne, Auckland, Hobart, Perth, Sydney and Maroochydore.

They currently employ 382 staff across Australia and New Zealand and the company boasts it is an Australian business with a head office in Brisbane.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was always a good sign when organisations and businesses came to town whether it was for a new location, the site of a subsidiary or an extension.

He said it was particularly good news when those businesses brought additional jobs with them.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan. Max Fleet BUN201115YALE1

"Businesses do bring professional type roles to the community and often they'll spend more money," he said.

Mr Morgan said if it was ever an option, he'd also welcome government office decentralisation for the region.

"It's something we would be very keen to see whether it be state or federal government be decentralised and moved into regional areas and Bundaberg would be a great location," he said.

Anyone in Bundaberg seeking employment with Grabz should apply for vacant positions at www.grabz.com.au.