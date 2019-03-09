Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW DEPOT: Grabz is setting up in Bundaberg, bringing 30 new jobs to the region.
NEW DEPOT: Grabz is setting up in Bundaberg, bringing 30 new jobs to the region. Contributed
Business

Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

Crystal Jones
by
9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW e-commerce giant is coming to Bundaberg in a move that will bring about 30 jobs to the region.

A spokesman for the company, Grabz, said they would be setting up a dispatch centre and call centre in the city.

Some job positions are already being advertised as the company seeks to secure its site in Bundaberg.

The company, which sells products including electronics and homewares online, will look to sell to locations including New Zealand, North Queensland, New Guinea and Singapore from Bundaberg.

The spokesman said shipping products from Bundaberg was more cost effective than shipping them from Brisbane or Melbourne, prompting the move to the Rum City.

The company currently has six warehouses, with each one being bigger than 10,000sq m.

 

NEW DEPOT: Grabz is setting up in Bundaberg, bringing 30 new jobs to the region.
NEW DEPOT: Grabz is setting up in Bundaberg, bringing 30 new jobs to the region. Contributed

So far they have depots located in Brisbane, Southport, Melbourne, Auckland, Hobart, Perth, Sydney and Maroochydore.

They currently employ 382 staff across Australia and New Zealand and the company boasts it is an Australian business with a head office in Brisbane.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was always a good sign when organisations and businesses came to town whether it was for a new location, the site of a subsidiary or an extension.

He said it was particularly good news when those businesses brought additional jobs with them.

 

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan.
Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan. Max Fleet BUN201115YALE1

"Businesses do bring professional type roles to the community and often they'll spend more money," he said.

Mr Morgan said if it was ever an option, he'd also welcome government office decentralisation for the region.

"It's something we would be very keen to see whether it be state or federal government be decentralised and moved into regional areas and Bundaberg would be a great location," he said.

Anyone in Bundaberg seeking employment with Grabz should apply for vacant positions at www.grabz.com.au.

More Stories

business chamber of commerce grabz yale morgan
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    premium_icon IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    Crime Krista Hepi-Tehuia was not only left with bruising on her neck after her husband's hand wrapped around it so tight she almost lost consciousness.

    Man busted with stolen plates while on parole fined $1800

    premium_icon Man busted with stolen plates while on parole fined $1800

    Crime Ryan Bell was on parole when he committed fresh offences

    • 9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Dad tells ex during horror abuse: 'You're not leaving alive'

    premium_icon Dad tells ex during horror abuse: 'You're not leaving alive'

    Crime The woman suffered at the hands of her ex after a night of violence

    • 9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Brendon doing his part to help cancer sufferers

    premium_icon Brendon doing his part to help cancer sufferers

    Community Fundraising for cancer through fitness

    • 9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM