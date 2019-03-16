Why one Bundy intersection is smarter than the rest

Bundaberg will receive three new smart crossings, after a successful trial period at the intersection of Bourbong and Maryborough Sts.

THREE new smart crossings are set to be installed in central Bundaberg following the success of a trial on the Bourbong and Maryborough Sts intersection.

Bundaberg was one of three locations selected for the trial, along with one intersection in Logan and two in the Gold Coast, with the success resulting in 300 new crossings to be rolled out across Queensland.

The crossings use sensors to allow for pedestrians to walk at their own pace without the stress of the lights changing, and allows motorists to get moving quicker if there are fewer people crossing.

Bundaberg was one of three locations to have smart pedestrian crossings trialled. Toni Benson-Rogan

The trial intersection in Bundaberg was chosen due to a mix of high vehicle and pedestrian volumes, and multiple near-misses reported prior to the trial.

The new crossings will be at the intersections of Bourbong and Branyan Sts, Walker and Barolin Sts, and Takalvan St, Heidkie St and Johanna Boulevard.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the 300-crossing rollout was set to take place over a two-year period and would be funded from a $3 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government.

"Compared with standard signalised crossings, which use a timer, these smart crossings will use sensors to detect pedestrian movement and adjust the amount of time required to cross,” Mr Bailey said.

"This means pedestrians can cross safely without having to rush, and for motorists it means less waiting when there are fewer pedestrians using the crossing.

"Importantly, these smart pedestrian crossing detectors can also hold left or right-turn red arrow signals to protect pedestrians from turning vehicles.

"Trials at Slacks Creek, Broadbeach, Main Beach and Bundaberg demonstrated marked improvements in traffic efficiency and pedestrian safety, which is why we're now investing $3 million through the Camera Detected Offence Program.”

The smart crossing means less waiting time for motorists when there are no pedestrians, and longer walking time when there is. Toni Benson-Rogan

The new crossings were announced at the recent Queensland walking summit, where more than 100 experts and stakeholders discussed a vision for the state's walking future.

Mr Bailey said intersections were the location of about one third of all pedestrian fatalities and hospitalisations.

Thirty-five pedestrians died last year on Queensland roads and 228 were hospitalised between January and August of the same year.

Upgrades across the state will begin later this year, with priority locations based on length, high traffic and pedestrian volumes, those used by mobility-impaired pedestrians and cyclists, and crossings near hospitals.