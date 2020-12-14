Why old fuel tank terminal was demolished at Bundy Port

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: An old fuel tank terminal at the Port of Bundaberg has been demolished.

An old fuel tank terminal at the Port of Bundaberg has been demolished to make way for a multicommodity ship loading facility, as part of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s 50-year plan.

The decommissioned fuel tank terminal, previously owned by a global storage service, included seven large fuel tanks which originally stored petroleum and diesel.

Earlier this year, GPC successfully acquired the decommissioned site, with plans of developing bulk storage and handling facilities to enhance opportunities through the Port of Bundaberg.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was also working to develop a new multi-user conveying facility.

“We will be able to connect the existing facilities to load bulk minerals and agricultural resources,” Mr Walker said.

Port of Bundaberg. Photo: GPC

“We’re now working with engineers from local Bundaberg business Okara to bring the multi-user and trial bulk storage facility to life.

“At GPC our mission is to responsibly manage and develop prosperity in an environmentally,

socially and sustainable manner which is why we’re proud to have Queensland-based demolition specialists, DEMEX recycling the demolished tanks.

“With the tank facility now demolished we have been able to extend our footprint to 7ha of land which can be utilised for dry bulk storage or other import and export trade.”

The cleared site is expected to be fully remediated and ready for development by early next year.

Mr Walker said recent developments at the Port of Bundaberg including port roads and water management systems, were important investments to facilitating growth for the region.

“The opportunities for trade through the Port of Bundaberg have been significantly enhanced,” Mr Walker said.

“The Wide Bay Burnett region has quality agricultural land and mineral deposits and is in proximity to emerging markets in Asia – GPC will be there to support this growth.”

