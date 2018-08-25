Why no one will employ this hard-working deaf man

READY TO WORK: After being diagnosed with cancer, Grant Cobley has been struggling to find a job for 12 months but things are now looking up.

READY TO WORK: After being diagnosed with cancer, Grant Cobley has been struggling to find a job for 12 months but things are now looking up. Patrick Woods

SOCIAL media and the Sunshine Coast community have rallied to help a deaf man unable to find stable employment.

Bli Bli's Grant Cobley was forced to quit his job at a strawberry farm after he was struck down with prostate cancer.

For 12 months he's been searching for a job but to no avail.

His demeanour is normally bright and bubbly but he grew increasingly disappointed as he was repeatedly knocked back by employers.

He just wants to work.

His sign language interpreter Gail Smith goes to his prospective job appointments and shares his doom and gloom.

"We both just want him to find work," Mrs Smith said.

"The whole month of July was full of paperwork and we are sick and tired of it. Employment agencies have a difficult job but should be doing better.

"One business gave us the excuse that it would be too hard to train him up, which is just pathetic.

"Normally nothing fazes him, but not finding work has been really discouraging, for both of us."

One could say the 55-year-old is down on his luck.

If the cancer wasn't enough, he's seen his mother moved into a nursing home, and had thieves rob him of his power tools.

Currently he sits at home with nothing to keep him occupied.

But when he does work he shines.

Mrs Smith's frustration saw her go out on a limb and appeal to the community to help find him casual, 20 hours a week work.

Hundreds of messages later - from old employers with nothing but praise to new ones with potential work - the jobs are lining up.

"We had contact from major firms, from locals wanting cash jobs done, a restaurant has reached out to get him to build a vege garden," she said.

"Since I put the post up it has gone crazy. Which is really heartwarming.

"He only has one pace of working, so fast and accurate. He has never let his adversity get him down."

The pair will now go over the applications with the aim to have him return to the workforce early next month.