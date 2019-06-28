Why new hotel means Bundy will no longer be missing out

EXCITING TIMES: Stronghold Investment Services head of property Steve de Nys said Bundaberg has a lot to offer.

EXCITING TIMES: Stronghold Investment Services head of property Steve de Nys said Bundaberg has a lot to offer. contributed

A NEW hotel has been approved in the Bundaberg Airport Precinct and it has locals and investors excited.

The 139-bedroom, seven-storey development to be managed by global hotel brand Ramada Wyndham was announced on Wednesday and will be located behind the Brothers Sports Club near the intersection of Takalvan St and Airport Drive, Kensington.

Stronghold Investment Services owns the block of land and head of property Steve de Nys said the development would be a great outcome for all involved.

Artist impressions Insite SJC

"It's going to create a more integrated property as far as accommodation and entertainment is concerned, so it makes a lot of sense for us," Mr de Nys said.

"The proposed hotel will complement the Brothers Club and the Brothers Club will in turn help to support the hotel.

"It's going to be a great synergistic outcome."

Mr de Nys said they had entered into an agreement with the hotel developer, who will lease the land for 99 years.

He said the new hotel would provide an updated short-term stay option for families and businesspeople visiting the city.

"One of the things we became very aware of in our research... was that Bundaberg was missing out on conferences, conventions and sporting carnivals because there was no single venue that could accommodate a significant number of people," Mr de Nys said.

"Existing accommodation is a bit dated and there had been nothing new for some time. And of course that proximity to the airport makes a lot of sense.

"Bundaberg is a significant regional centre with its hospitality and tourism, and it has a really strong industrial base. We really felt there was an opportunity to create something that isn't currently offered in that marketplace.

"Bundaberg has got a lot going for it."

The development will take over two of the three pre-existing bowling greens at the club, however Mr de Nys said they had worked with the bowls club to ensure everyone was happy.

Because bowls doesn't attract the membership is once had, they will upgrade the one remaining green to an all-weather surface and put a top on it.

"It will be a good outcome for the community and the bowls club was supportive of that concept. It's a win for everyone," he said.

According to the Australian Accommodation Monitor Summary, Bundaberg was the second-best performer in tourism growth in the 2016-17 financial year, with visitor numbers increasing by 20.7 per cent.

The report found demand for accommodation in Bundaberg increased by 11 per cent, however those demands had not been met.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said there was "absolutely" a need for more accommodation in the region.

"There is the demand there," Ms Reid said.

"Tourism isn't just about leisure visitors. It's business travellers, families staying overnight, they're all injecting new money into the economy so it's quite broad.

"It is really exciting, and this particular development will stimulate more growth within the region."