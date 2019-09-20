Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

BARBERING was once considered to be a male-dominated industry, where you could get a clean-cut shave, glass of whiskey and enjoy a bit of banter with the boys.

And while a lot of these elements remain, one thing is starting to change - more and more females are embracing cutthroat razors and banter with the boys.

The Cartels Barber Shop owner Jess Smoothy opened the doors to her shop this month.

"It is a male-dominated industry but it's 2019 and things are changing and equality is more prevalent than what it once was," she said.

"A lot of my clients enjoy that softer touch from a woman and they feel comfortable talking to a female, getting that other perspective and not being judged."

Ms Smoothy has been a qualified barber since the age of 17. The Cartels Barber Shop is at 2/197 Bourbong St.