Why my mum should have been allowed to die

Sunrise Beach resident Fiona Jacobs has been campaigning for voluntary assisted dying ever since her mother’s death two years ago. Picture: John McCutcheon

FIONA Jacobs still wakes up with nightmares as her mind flashes back to the 12 days of agony her mother endured before her death.

Her mum Pam suffered through multiple health issues including dementia, but the condition that led to her 2017 death was never diagnosed.

Ms Jacobs said it took 12 days of "great" pain for her mother to die, the final five without food or water.

The Sunrise Beach resident has since campaigned for legislation to be changed to allow voluntary assisted dying in Queensland.

"I still wake up with nightmares even after two years," Ms Jacobs said. "It was not a happy death.

"Lobbying became personal for me, a passion. It's a very personal story."

She said her mother wouldn't have suffered and others wouldn't be forced to leave the country to die if the bill was changed.

The nurse of more than 35 years has created a parliamentary petition in a bid for the State Government to enact voluntary assisted dying.

The e-petition asks the Palaszczuk Government to commit to a bill being tabled, debated and legislated before next year's state election.

Click here to follow the link to the e-petition.

"We've been absolutely working like mad to send the word about the petition out there but we really need this to take off to have an effect," Ms Jacobs said.

"The world is slowly waking up about this matter. Western Australia has just tabled a bill, Victoria has. We will have to see what happens.

"It's looking promising but it's too early to tell."

More than 2000 people have signed the petition, but Ms Jacobs said more were needed.

She said those opposed to assisted dying could chose not to use it.

A State Government spokeswoman said they were currently conducting an inquiry into aged care, end of life and palliative and voluntary assisted dying.

"A public hearing of the committee was held in Caloundra in May and the government will consider the findings of the committee when it reports back in November," the spokeswoman said.

"As the premier has previously said, it is an issue we must confront and discuss."